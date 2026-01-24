Mumbai, January 24: Gold prices in Dubai continued their record-breaking rally on Saturday, January 24, 2026, driven by sustained bullish momentum in global bullion markets. The 24K gold variant is currently trading at AED 598.75 per gram, reflecting a fresh increase from yesterday’s peak. This continued upward trend comes as international spot gold prices maintain their strength amid ongoing global economic shifts. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 24, in AED, USD and INR below.

The local price hike in the “City of Gold” mirrors a broader international surge. On Saturday morning, global spot gold prices remained robust, supported by heightened geopolitical uncertainties and steady demand for safe-haven assets.

In Dubai, retail gold prices are influenced directly by international benchmarks, supplemented by local market demand. The current rates represent a new historic high for the precious metal in the UAE, marking a significant appreciation since the start of the week. Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 23, 2026: Prices Jump to New Peak on Global Cues, Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 24, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 598.75 163.04 14,932 10 Grams 5,987.50 1,630.40 149,320 1 Tola 6,983.82 1,901.70 174,166 22K 1 Gram 554.50 150.99 13,829 10 Grams 5,545.00 1,509.90 138,290 1 Tola 6,467.69 1,761.15 161,301 21K 1 Gram 531.75 144.79 13,261 10 Grams 5,317.50 1,447.90 132,610 1 Tola 6,202.33 1,688.83 154,676 18K 1 Gram 455.75 124.10 11,367 10 Grams 4,557.50 1,241.00 113,670 1 Tola 5,315.86 1,447.50 132,584

Note: Prices are indicative and based on market opening rates. Retail prices may vary slightly depending on jeweler margins, making charges, and local demand.

Impact on Retail Buyers and Investors

The consecutive record highs have reinforced a strong bullish sentiment across the Dubai Gold Souq and major retail hubs. While long-term investors are witnessing notable portfolio gains, new retail buyers and tourists are navigating significantly higher entry costs for gold jewelry. Gold Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Local jewelers noted that despite elevated prices, demand remains resilient, particularly from overseas buyers who continue to benefit from Dubai’s tax-free gold purchases and competitive pricing structure compared to their home markets.

January 2026 is shaping up to be a historic month for the precious metal. With prices opening the year near AED 520.25 per gram for 24K gold, the current rate of AED 598.75 highlights the rapid and sustained appreciation trend witnessed so far this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).