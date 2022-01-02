Cape Town [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): The Parliament building in South Africa's Cape Town caught fire on Sunday morning.

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the national assembly building was on fire and flames had spread to the roof, Times Live reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

"The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed," Smith said.

The 36 firefighters on the scene had requested more resources to tackle the blaze, Smith said.

The alarm was raised at 5 am and Smith said initial reports indicated the fire started in office space on the third floor and spread toward the gymnasium. (ANI)

