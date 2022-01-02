New York [US], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US state of New York almost doubled in the past ten days amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data on Governor Kathy Hochul's website.

There were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals on December 21. Updated coronavirus data released on Saturday, January 1, shows that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 8,451.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Aida Cruise Ship Carrying 4,000 People Held in Lisbon After Crew Members Get Infected.

Out of all the coronavirus patients hospitalized in New York, 1,112 are currently in intensive care. That number was at 828 on December 21.

"If you haven't gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you're eligible. We will continue to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available as part of our Winter Surge Plan so we can continue to keep each other safe," Governor Hochul said in a Saturday statement.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla Hike Prices of Model 3 and Model Y for Rear Wheel Drive Variant in China.

The state of New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. A total of 89,675 vaccine doses were administered in New York over the 24-hour period.

Governor Hochul has urged people to wear masks and take all other precautionary measures amid the spread of the Omicron strain in the US. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)