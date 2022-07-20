Boulder City (US), Jul 19 (AP) Police in Boulder City of Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion on Tuesday morning.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.

Calls to the bureau and to police at the dam seeking additional information were not immediately returned. (AP)

