Belgrade [Serbia], October 11 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied that Russia interfered in non-EU Western Balkan nations in violation of international rules.

"If anyone has concrete facts to prove these baseless accusations that Russia has been violating international law in the Western Balkans or elsewhere they are welcome to present them," he said at a press conference, TASS reported.

After a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Lavrov said that Russia's relationship with Serbia and its Balkan neighbours was rooted in respect of each other's interests. He slammed the EU for its "neo-colonial" approach to the region, according to TASS news agency. (ANI)

