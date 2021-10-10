Ottawa, October 10: Thanksgiving day 2021 will be celebrated in Canada on Monday i.e. October 11. Thanksgiving celebrations in Canada include a national holiday for people to enjoy some time with friends and family. Notably, in Canada Thanksgiving Day is observed every year on the second Monday of October to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Government offices will remain closed across cities, inlcuding Toronto, Ontario, Ottawa and Montreal. Canada Thanksgiving Day 2021 Wishes: Netizens Share Warm Images, Greetings, Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day 2021, offices, courtrooms, banks, post offices will be closed in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and other cities. However, Public libraries, cultural venues and pools will remain open as per the schedule set by their respective boroughs. Meanwhile, public buses will run on a holiday schedule on Monday. Many Montreal services and businesses will be affected on Monday. Cineplex theatres will remain open in Ontario. Thanksgiving Day Canada 2021: Justin Trudeau Meets Afghan Refugees in Orleans, Gives Gift Hampers To Resettled Families (View Pics).

What Will remain Close On Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Liquor and Beer stores.

Ottawa City Hall and client service centres.

Grocery stores in most locations.

Banks

Post Offices

Government offices

Courtrooms

Galleries and Museums

Dental clinics and the baby helpline

All Longo's Ontario stores closed

What Will Remain Open?

Shopping malls in most locations.

Public libraries

Sports centres

COVID-19 testing Centres

Hospitals

Garbage collection will run as usual.

Public transport services.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service in Ottawa.

Notably, On January 31, 1957, the Governor-General of Canada, Vincent Massey, issued a proclamation in which he said, "A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed – to be observed on the second Monday in October." Many communities in Canada hold events in the week prior to and on Thanksgiving day. On this day, people in Canada send greetings to each other.

