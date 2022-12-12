London/Abu Dhabi, Dec 12 (PTI) India as a country remains committed to being part of the solution to the climate change crisis with a focus on encouraging the world towards mindful consumption as opposed to mindless utilisation, Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Pakistani fans celebrate Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary at his dilapidated house in Peshawar

Peshawar: Scores of well-wishers and Pakistani fans of legendary actor Dilip Kumar highlighted the dilapidated condition of his ancestral house here as they remembered the late actor on his 100th birth anniversary.

Bangladesh seeks India's cooperation on Rohingya crisis

Dhaka: Bangladesh, which is hosting over a million Rohingya refugees, has sought India's cooperation to peacefully repatriate the people who were forced to take refuge in the country to evade persecution in Myanmar, officials said on Monday.

Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

Islamabad: A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. (AP)

India, Sri Lanka resume direct flight service between Chennai and Jaffna

Colombo/Chennai: India and Sri Lanka on Monday resumed direct flight services between Chennai and Jaffna, three years after the island nation discontinued the services due to the Covid pandemic, boosting travel from South India which has close cultural and religious ties with Northern Sri Lanka.

India, UAE want to use their relationship to shape changing world: EAM Jaishankar

Abu Dhabi: India and the UAE which have inked a landmark trade deal have seen a "veritable transformation" in their ties which are now beginning to have a broader ripple impact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, emphasising that they want to use this relationship to shape the changing world.

Occupiers of carbon space short-changing the world: Jaishankar

Abu Dhabi/London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the countries responsible for global warming need to step up and stop short-changing the world.

Pak PM condemns 'unprovoked' firing by Afghan Taliban forces in border town Chaman

Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned the "unprovoked" firing by Afghan Taliban forces in the border area of Chaman in the restive Balochistan province that killed seven people and said that that the interim government in Kabul must ensure that such incidents were not repeated in the future. PTI

