Kabul, December 12: A blast and sporadic gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital, Kabul, TOLONews reported citing witnesses. Taking to Twitter, TOLONews, on Monday, said, "Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. Security officials have yet to comment." Kabul: Blast, Gunfire Reported Near Hotel Popular With Chinese Visitors in Afghanistan's Shahr-e-Naw Area (Watch Video).

This blast came a day after a mortar landed near Afghanistan's Spin Boldak gate, resulting in the death of 4 people and injuries to 20 others. Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, next to Pakistan's border.

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews." Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns 'Unprovoked' Firing by Afghan Taliban Forces in Border Town Chaman.

Video From Balst Site:

An explosion has taken place in Kabul where the #Hotel which #Chinese were living . Source saying fighting is going on . pic.twitter.com/3WQC1TAQQ3 — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) December 12, 2022

According to the source, the clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, TOLONews added. In reply to the previous tweet, TOLONews added that the videos showed the injured being taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, across the Durand Line. This incident occurred amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.

