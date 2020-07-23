Washington, Jul 23 (PTI) The US does not rule out the possibility of closing more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country, President Donald Trump has said, hours after Washington ordered the closure of Beijing's consulate in Houston to "protect American intellectual property and private information". By Lalit K Jha

China launches first Mars mission

Beijing: China successfully launched its first Mars probe on Thursday, aiming to complete orbiting, landing and roving in a single mission, taking an ambitious step towards planetary exploration of the solar system. By K J M Varma

Sri Lankan port workers protest against proposed deal with India

Colombo: Wearing black arm bands, the workers of the strategic Colombo Port have restarted their protest against a proposed deal with India to develop a deep-sea container terminal of the country's largest and busiest port.

Nicaragua latest country to sign International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement

New York: Nicaragua has become the latest country to join the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement, an initiative led by India to promote sustainable energy.

US will work with India, Japan and S Korea to tackle threat from China: Senator Warner

Washington, Jul 23 (PTI) The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defence partner of Washington on a permanent basis has said. By Lalit K Jha

US trade bodies file lawsuit against proclamation suspending new non-immigrant visas

Washington: Five top trade bodies, including the US Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, have filed a lawsuit challenging the presidential proclamation suspending for the rest of the year new non-immigrant visas that include the H-1B, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. By Lalit K Jha

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

United Nations: World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, the 193-member organisation has decided, as heads of state and government will not be physically attending the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic and the high-level session goes virtual for the first time in the UN's 75-year history. By Yoshita Singh

