Kathmandu, May 14 (PTI) K P Sharma Oli, heading a minority government, was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister on Friday, four days after the embattled leader lost a crucial vote of confidence in Parliament. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN44 BANGLA-HASINA-SARMA Bangla PM Hasina congratulates Assam's new CM; says state can reap benefits from country's growth trajectory

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring country's growth trajectory in view of the warm relations shared with India.

FGN45 VIRUS-UK-WUHAN-PROBE UK, US scientists call for fuller probe into COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak theory

London: A group of leading UK and US scientists, including Indian-origin Cambridge University immunology and infectious disease expert Ravindra Gupta, on Friday called for more investigation to determine the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the theory of an accidental release from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. By Aditi Khanna

FGN37 UK-COP26-ALOK COP26 last chance for world to limit global warming: British Indian climate action chief Alok Sharma

London: The United Nations COP26 climate action summit scheduled in Glasgow in November is the last chance for the world to limit global warming and stay on track to keep global temperature rises well below 2 degrees, Alok Sharma, the British Indian minister in charge of the meet said on Friday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN36 AUS-INDIA-REPATRIATION-LD FLIGHTS Many Australians with COVID-19 to be left in India after testing positive before repatriation flight

Melbourne: Several Australians in India who were scheduled to return home by a repatriation flight initiated by the Australian government were grounded on Friday because either they were infected with COVID-19 or were considered a close contact of someone who was positive, a top Australian diplomat said. By Natasha Chaku

FGN35 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA China says price hike in anti-COVID medical supplies to India due to import of raw materials

Beijing: China on Friday said the prices of some of the COVID-19 medical supplies like oxygen concentrators being procured by Indian companies from Chinese manufacturers have gone up as they had to import raw materials to meet the excess demand from India. By K J M Varma

FGN32 UK-GUPTA-PROBE UK's anti-fraud agency probes Sanjeev Gupta-led GFG Alliance

London: The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that it is investigating suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering related to companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), led by British-Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta. By Aditi Khanna

FGN20 VIRUS-UK-VARIANT Surge tests, vaccine measures as B1.617.2 COVID variant spreads rapidly in parts of UK

London: The case numbers related to the B1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, have more than doubled within a week in the UK, resulting in further surge testing and enhanced vaccine measures to be deployed in parts of the country where the strain is beginning to spread “increasingly rapidly”. By Aditi Khanna

