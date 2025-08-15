Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has condemned a reported Pakistani airstrike in Nuristan Province, calling for respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty and adherence to international law, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, Karzai expressed concern over media reports of an alleged Pakistani drone strike in Nuristan. He urged Islamabad to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and avoid violating international law. Taliban authorities have so far remained silent on the incident.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Alaska Meeting With Vladimir Putin Has 25% Chance of Not Being Successful.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported, citing unnamed sources, that Pakistan carried out a drone strike in Nuristan. On August 14, Karzai referred to these media reports, stating he was deeply concerned about the alleged airstrike attributed to Pakistan.

He called on the Pakistani government to "respect Afghanistan's national sovereignty and, by refraining from violating international principles and norms, engage with Afghanistan through civilized relations and good neighborliness," Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that militants from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) use Afghan territory to launch attacks against the country, an allegation Taliban authorities have consistently denied. Local media in Nuristan have also reported drone strikes in the province, though no details have been provided regarding casualties or intended targets.

Pakistani officials have not yet commented on the alleged attack. Tasnim News Agency reported there was no confirmed information about the target or possible damage. The outlet speculated the strike may have targeted TTP positions in the province, though this remains unverified, Khaama Press reported.

Khaama Press noted that the incident, if confirmed, risks further straining already tense relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have been marked by recurring border and security disputes.

The tensions come days after Pakistan's army on Tuesday claimed to have killed 50 militants, including Baloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan members, in a four-day operation near the Afghanistan border, specifically in Balochistan province, reported Khaama Press.

According to the army, the operations mainly targeted militants in parts of Balochistan province where major mining projects are underway. Neither the Balochistan Liberation Army nor the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan issued a statement responding to the claims, and independent verification of the casualty figures remains unavailable for Khaama Press.

Tensions between Pakistan's security forces and the TTP have intensified in recent years, particularly since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad accuses the Afghan Taliban of allowing TTP fighters to operate from Afghanistan soil and carry out cross-border attacks.

The BLA, an ethnic Baloch separatist group, has also escalated its attacks in Balochistan, often targeting projects linked to Chinese investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)