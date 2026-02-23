Singapore [Singapore], February 23 (ANI): UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) CEO Lim Chow Kiat-led delegation and held talks for long-term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks, and sustainable urban development projects.

In an 'X' post, the UP CM also appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did BBC Report That COVID-19 Vaccinated People Will Die by June 2026?.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today. Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

The Chief Minister also met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean and discussed investment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh in various fields, including data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.

Also Read | Iran-US Tensions: Donald Trump Weighs Military Options Against Tehran as Diplomacy Enters 'Last-Ditch' Phase; China and Russia Reluctant to Offer Military Backing.

"Had a productive meeting with Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team in Singapore today. Discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

Earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Singapore as part of his official visit. He is undertaking an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

According to an official statement, the visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as stated in the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)