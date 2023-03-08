Islamabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Pakistan's investigating agencies are conducting an inquiry into former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday, but he did not elaborate the nature of charges that were being levelled against the ex-spy chief.

Sanaullah made these comments while addressing the media here following the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore ahead of the Aurat March and ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's election rally.

Hameed, the former ISI chief, could face possible arrest on a raft of allegations that include corruption, abuse of power, and interference in politics, according to The Friday Times newspaper.

"Only the institution (Pakistan Army) can conduct Faiz's court martial," Sanaullah said, adding that the General Headquarters (GHQ) holds the military trial, not the interior ministry.

He didn't clarify the nature of the charges against him, but it is generally believed that Hameed exceeded his powers while serving in the ISI to control politicians and even force some to change loyalties.

Sanaullah's remarks came after Maryam Nawaz, the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N), in an interview demanded court martial proceedings against Gen Hameed.

She has accused him of arm-twisting opponents of ousted Prime Minister and PTI chief Khan to keep him in power.

Gen Hamid opted for an early retirement in November last year, days after he was shortlisted but not appointed as the Army chief.

He was one of the six senior-most generals shortlisted by the General Headquarters for the post of the Chief of Army Staff.

He served as the ISI chief from 2019 to 2021.

