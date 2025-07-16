Lagos, Jul 15 (AP) Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was buried Tuesday in his northern hometown as thousands of people lined the streets to say goodbye.

Buhari died aged 82 on Sunday in London after battling an undisclosed illness that kept him out of public life since he handed over power in 2023.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

Current President Bola Tinubu and several regional leader attended. Senegal's President Bassirou Faye described Buhari as a “leading figure in Nigerian and and African political life."

Buhari ruled Africa's most populous nation twice as a military dictator and democratic president and was one of the country's most influential figures. His presidency was marked by a prolonged health crisis that led to long medical trips abroad.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes in Gaza Kill 93 Palestinians, Including Several Families, Health Officials Say.

His legacy includes a widespread clampdown on human rights, isolationist economic policies and escalating insecurity.

He first came to power in a coup in 1983 and was ousted two years later. He then won presidential elections in 2015 and 2019, making him the second-longest Nigerian leader. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)