Moscow [Russia], May 23 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Fradkov on Friday held a "fruitful" interaction with an all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. The discussions focused on current global issues, with a particular emphasis on the threats posed by terrorism.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, "Former Prime Minister of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Mikhail Fradkov, who heads the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies (RISS) has a fruitful interaction with the Hon'ble MPs @KanimozhiDMK, @RajeevRai, @CaptBrijesh, @guptapc50, @DrAshokKMittal and ambassador @ambmanjeevpuri. They discussed the current global situation, particularly the threats posed by terrorism."

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia, said on Friday that the delegation had conveyed India's "unequivocal" and "unconditional" resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism to Russian lawmakers, while emphasising the country's uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it.

The delegation met Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and other committee members during their visit to the Russian Parliament.

In a post on X, Kanizmohi said, "Our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation conveyed to HE Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and other honourable Members of the State Duma, India's unequivocal and unconditional resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism, emphasising our uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it."

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the all-party parliamentary delegation on various aspects of India-Russia ties.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

After completing the Russian visit, the delegation will travel to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain. (ANI)

