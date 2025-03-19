Geneva [Switzerland], March 19 (ANI): Former World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa called on the United Nations to take stronger action against China's ongoing repression of Uyghurs during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Isa's remarks were delivered alongside the launch of a WUC exhibition aimed at exposing the Chinese government's transnational repression of Uyghurs, which included the forced deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand, forced abortions, the detention of Uyghur intellectuals in camps, and the use of Uyghur forced labour.

In his address, Isa emphasized,"Chinese government used all capacity trying to undermine the Human Rights Council, UN Human Rights System, and they spread the fake news, disinformation campaign, but the reality for the Uyghur in Turkestan has never changed. Still, the millions of people suffering in the concentration camp, still Uyghur people subjected to forced labour."

He also condemned China's Communist Party, calling them "liars" who manipulate the international human rights system and continue to perpetuate a campaign of repression against the Uyghur population.

Isa pointed to a recent incident as an example of China's reach and repression, noting that just two weeks ago, 40 Uyghur refugees were forcibly deported from Thailand to China, where they face grave risks. He described this deportation as a clear indication of China's strong transnational repression.

"United Nations should wake up and don't trust China," Isa urged. "Its main aim is to improve human rights. The United Nations should not remain silent and must speak out against the Uyghur genocide."

Isa's remarks and the WUC exhibition serve as a call for the international community to stand up against China's violations of Uyghur rights and to advocate for stronger actions to hold China accountable.

The Uyghur issue in China revolves around the persistent human rights abuses experienced by the Uyghur people, a Muslim Turkic ethnic group living in Xinjiang. There have been reports of over a million Uyghurs being held in so-called "re-education camps," where they endure forced indoctrination, physical mistreatment, and cultural suppression. (ANI)

