Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has been recognized as an Innovator in Avasant's Generative AI Services 2025 RadarView™. The recognition highlights LTM's strong capabilities in generative AI (Gen AI) and agentic AI, underpinned by robust governance, enterprise-scale platforms, and sustained investments in innovation.

According to the Avasant report, LTM stands out for its centralized Gen AI and agentic AI orchestration ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on AI governance, compliance, and responsible AI adoption. The report notes that LTM continues to strengthen its capabilities across voice AI, edge inferencing, and industry-specific agentic AI solutions, enabling enterprises to move from AI experimentation to scalable, production-grade deployments.

Avasant highlights LTM's BlueVerseTM ecosystem as a key differentiator, a modular platform for deploying GenAI and agentic AI that works across various enterprise systems and supports multi-cloud, multi-LLM, and multi-provider setups. The RadarViewTM report also highlighted LTM's comprehensive AI governance and built-in guardrails for safety, compliance, and adherence to global standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO.

The report also highlights enterprise case studies demonstrating LTM's impact on business outcomes, including faster AI risk management, improved decision-making through multi-agent systems, and higher productivity across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and professional services. LTM's strategic partnerships, AI Centers of Excellence, and Gen AI workforce programs strengthen its reputation as a reliable partner for organizations implementing GenAI at scale.

"Organizations today are focused on unlocking real value from GenAI and agentic AI at enterprise scale. Being recognized by Avasant reinforces our commitment to enabling organizations translate AI ambition into real business impact through our BlueVerseTM ecosystem and deep industry expertise," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

Abhisekh Satapathy, Principal Analyst, Avasant, added, "Enterprises are shifting toward AI-native operating models built around contextual intelligence, centralized governance, and scalable Gen AI deployments. However, real-world execution is constrained by data readiness gaps, integration complexity across platforms, and the need for robust operational oversight.

LTM enables this shift through its BlueVerseTM platform that provides centralized orchestration, governance, and deployment for Gen AI and Agentic AI applications, backed by over 1,000 ready-to-deploy AI agents, embedded LLM guardrails, and prebuilt GenAI deployment templates and solutions across ITOps, software engineering, marketing, and customer engagement. These capabilities are reinforced through partnerships with hyperscalers, LLM vendors, and Gen AI hardware providers, as well as investments in niche AI startups to strengthen capabilities in sovereign AI, voice-native Gen AI, multimodal interaction, and industry-specific multi-AI agent orchestration across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail and CPG.

With these capabilities, LTM supports enterprises in orchestrating, governing, and deploying Gen AI and agentic AI solutions across core business workflows, strengthening its position as an Innovator in Avasant's Generative AI Services 2025 RadarView™. "

