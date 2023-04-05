Brasilia [Brazil], April 5 (ANI): A 25-year-old man armed with a small axe on Wednesday killed four children when he attacked a nursery in Brazil, Sky News reported.

During the attack, at least four other children between the ages of three and five were injured and taken to the hospital.

The accused has now been arrested in the southern city of Blumenau in the state of Santa Catarina.

The local security chief, Marcio Alberto Filippi said that the attacker scaled a wall to enter the private nursey named Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the attack a "monstrosity", dubbing it an "unacceptable, absurd act of hate and cowardice" against "innocent, defenceless children" in a Twitter post, Sky News reported.

Santa Catarina's governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city on his Twitter account, saying: "May god comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain."

Attacks on schools and nurseries are uncommon in Brazil but have occurred more often in recent years, according to Sky News.

A 13-year-old student in Sao Paulo last week stabbed a teacher, killing her. He wounded several others.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival. (ANI)

