Finschhafen, April 5: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 33 km northwest of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Port Moresby.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at a depth of 55.5 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 6.337°S and 147.633°E, respectively. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.9 on Richter Scale Hits Papua New Guinea, Later Revised to 7.3.

No casualties have yet been reported.

