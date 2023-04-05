Kermadec Islands, April 5: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Finschhafen, No Casualties Reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:44:24 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. Earthquake in New Zealand: Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Kermadec Islands, Causes Small Tsunami Waves.

The earthquake's epicentre was 28.585°S and 177.803°W, respectively. No casualties have yet been reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)