Swabi [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): At least four people were killed and five others injured when a speedy car fell into a ravine after hitting another vehicle here on Saturday, local media reported.

According to Dawn, four members of a wedding party were killed. The marriage party was on its way from Swabi to the Nowshera district.

Eyewitnesses said that drivers of the vehicles in the wedding procession indulged in speeding and overtaking each other during which the accident occurred near Tordher basic health unit on Swabi-Jehangira road, the Pakistani newspaper said.

Injured Mohammad Shahzad said the joy of the marriage turned into grief due to the blunder of a driver.

The deceased were identified as Sardar Ali, 35, Javed Khan, 22, Dilbar Khan, 20, and Ahmad Khan, 10. Mohammad Shahzad, Nabeel Khan, Arslan Khan, Zubair Khan and an unidentified person were seriously injured who were taken to the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Dawn reported. (ANI)

