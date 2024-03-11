New York, Mar 11 (PTI) Four prominent Indian and Indian-American women were honoured here for their achievements and contributions to society on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Neena Singh, Dr Indu Lew and Megha Desai were the honorees at the 6th edition of the International Women's Day commemoration event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations.

Gaekwad is a visionary committed to education and community empowerment through her philanthropic work, the FIA said in a release.

Singh is the first Indian and Sikh woman Mayor in New Jersey and is known for her dedication to mental wellness and community engagement.

Lew rose from being a clinical pharmacist to becoming the Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff at RWJBarnabas Health, demonstrating exceptional leadership in healthcare.

Desai is the President of the Desai Foundation, whose work focuses on improving health, livelihood, and menstrual equity for women and children in rural India, the release said.

The event “recognised the achievements of four extraordinary women, celebrating their significant contributions across various fields and reinforcing a commitment to empowerment and recognition.”

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan and FIA President Dr Avinash Gupta, addressing the gathering at the Consulate on Friday, acknowledged the indispensable role of women in society and the significant strides made towards women's empowerment in India, commemorating the spirit of International Women's Day and applauding the awardees' contributions, the release said.

The awardees were each honoured with a trophy and proclamation, recognising their outstanding achievements and contributions.

FIA is a leading diaspora organisation in the United States, dedicated to enhancing cultural ties and advocating for the welfare and interests of the Indian community.

