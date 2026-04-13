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Paris [France], April 13 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced that France and the United Kingdom will jointly lead a multinational initiative aimed at restoring free and secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid uncertainties over the virtual control of the strategic waterway between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, Macron said that the move is part of broader diplomatic efforts to address escalating tensions in the Middle East and ensure long-term regional stability and emphasised that the mission would be "strictly defensive" and separate from any parties involved in ongoing hostilities.

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Macron stated that France and the UK will convene a conference in the coming days with countries willing to contribute to a "peaceful multinational mission" to safeguard maritime traffic through the vital chokepoint, which is crucial for global energy shipments.

"Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, we will organise with the United Kingdom, in the coming days, a conference with countries ready to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait. This strictly defensive mission, distinct from the belligerents, will be deployed as soon as the situation allows," Macron said in his post.

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He also linked the initiative to wider regional concerns, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilising actions in the region, despite a two-week ceasefire in place between the US-Israel coalition forces and Iran after over a month of conflict in the region.

The French President further said the effort is part of a broader push for diplomatic resolution of conflicts in West Asia, including restoring stability in Lebanon while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"No effort must be spared to swiftly achieve a solid and lasting resolution to the conflict in the Middle East through diplomatic means. A resolution that would enable the region to be endowed with a robust framework allowing each party to live in peace and security. To achieve this, all substantive issues must be addressed with lasting solutions, whether concerning Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities or its destabilising actions in the region, but also to enable the resumption, as quickly as possible, of free and unhindered navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to ensure that Lebanon returns to the path of peace in full respect of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the post added.

Macron reiterated that France is ready to play a "full part" in the initiative, adding that the mission would be deployed once conditions allow.

This remark by the French President comes amid escalating geopolitical friction after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is set to enforce restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.

According to CENTCOM, the measures are being implemented under a directive from US President Donald Trump and will apply uniformly to vessels of all nationalities operating in and out of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM clarified that while the measures target port activity associated with Iran, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels transiting between non-Iranian ports would remain unaffected.

In response, Iranian authorities strongly criticised the US move, warning that maritime security across the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman would be jeopardised if Iran's security interests were threatened.

A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, quoted by state media IRIB, said that Tehran considers safeguarding national sovereignty in its territorial waters a "natural and legal duty", adding that maritime security must be ensured collectively by all regional actors.

Iran also reiterated that it would continue to enforce control over access through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that vessels linked to hostile entities would not be permitted passage, while others would be allowed transit under regulations set by Iranian authorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)