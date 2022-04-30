Kabul [Afghanistan], April 30 (ANI): UN Deputy special envoy for Afghanistan criticized the arbitrary detention of journalists and media workers and said that free media in the country is under attack.

While attending a meeting in Kabul on Saturday to mark the World Press Freedom Day that falls on May 3, Mette Knudsen, deputy special envoy of the UN described the current media situation in Afghanistan as "challenging".

She also called on the Islamic Emirate to respect the freedom of the free and independent media.

Journalists and a UNESCO representative also attended the meeting in Kabul Saturday to mark World Press Freedom Day.

"Free media is under attack, news outlets have been shut down, journalists have lost jobs, scores have left the country, but many remain facing an uncertain future, those still working with firm commitment and dedication are living in a consistent fear and intimidation. Reporters have been arbitrarily arrested ... and women journalists are bearing the most severe burden," she said.

Addressing the meeting, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO noted, "The digital area has also put media workers and their sources at greater risk of being targeted, harassed and attacked, for instance, due to data retention, spyware and digital surveillance, expression of hatred against journalists has spiraled."

Moreover, Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said, "We call on the authority to recognize and respect a free pluralistic and independent media, and we ask the authorities to comply with Afghanistan's obligations and the international human rights instruments and protect and promote the freedom of opinion and expression with the quality between women and men as promulgated in the universal declaration of human rights and the international community on civil and political rights to which Afghanistan is a state party."

Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, more than 300 media outlets stopped activity and nearly seventy percent of journalists lost their jobs, reported Tolo News.

With the consistent arbitrary arrests of journalists by the Taliban, the media in Afghanistan faces ever-increasing restrictions. In the latest incident of such arbitrary detention, an Afghan TV host and presenter Moheb Jalili had been abducted and tortured by the Taliban members in Kabul city on Saturday, Khaama Press reported citing sources. (ANI)

