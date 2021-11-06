Paris [France], November 6 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval here on the occasion of the 35th session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue and underscored the importance to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

According to a statement issued by French Embassy in New Delhi said that Drian stressed the commitment to deepening the Indo-French strategic partnership and strengthening its various aspects, particularly in the areas of defence, space, civil nuclear energy and security.

"Following up on the meeting between the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, the Minister stressed our commitment to deepening the Indo-French strategic partnership and strengthening its various aspects, particularly in the areas of defence, space, civil nuclear energy and security," read the statement.

Drian discussed the priorities in the fight against climate change with his interlocutor, the statement said.

"He underscored the importance of the mutual trust between France and India, as well as that of the Indo-French partnership in working to strengthen multilateralism and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law," the statement further said.

The French minister also called for continued Indo-French coordination, including at the UN Security Council, on Afghanistan, the statement added. (ANI)

