New Delhi, November 6: Amid the ongoing border tension between India and China, a report by the Pentagon to the US Congress has said that China built a 100-home civilian, large village in the disputed area between Arunachal Pradesh and PRC's Tibet Autonomous Region, along the Tsari river last year. The report added, " These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China border have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media."

Despite the ongoing deliberations between the neighbouring countries, the report said that China continued"incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC. The Pentagon, in its report, further blamed the Chinese army for several confrontations between the PLA and Indian Army since May last year and added that China deployed "substantial reserve force from Tibet and Xinjiang military districts" at the interior of western China to provide a "rapid response." China Rolls Out New Land Border Law; India Terms It 'Matter of Concern.'

The report also mentions the Galwan Valley clashes which claimed the lives of 21 Indian soldiers and the number of causalities on the Chinese side remains undisclosed.The report said, "Beginning in May 2020, PLA launched incursions into customarily Indian-controlled territory across the border and has concentrated troops at several standoff locations along LAC," as reported by Economic Times. India-China Face-Off in Arunachal Pradesh: 200 Chinese Troops Detained After Entering Indian Territory, Let Off Following Military Talks.

The report further added, "Asserting that its deployments to LAC were in response to Indian provocation, Beijing has refused to withdraw any forces until India's forces have withdrawn behind the PRC's version of the LAC and ceased infrastructure improvements in the area." The report states that China has attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through its increased "infrastructure development near LAC." LAC or the Line of Actual Control is a national demarcation that separates India from Chinese-controlled territory.

