New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India-UK strategic and trade relationship has been boosted with the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) enacted between the two countries, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Earlier, the contours of the FTA was envisaged when Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal met on January 13, 2022 for the 15th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee.

Also Read | Turkish Businessman Claims Former Girlfriend Stole His Sperm to Get Pregnant.

Further, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said that both India and UK are committed to concluding negotiations on a comprehensive and balanced FTA, with the ambition to close negotiations by the end of 2022, including consideration of an Interim Trade Agreement to achieve early gains.

Also, the Union Minister mentioned that India recognizes that the launch of the FTA marks a new phase in our strategic and trade relationship, delivering gains for both countries whilst building upon the bilateral commitments we have made to date.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani National Killed, Yemen-Based Iran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Three Oil Tankers; Here’s What We Know So Far.

On 7 October 2021, both India and UK met for the Fourth UK-India Multilateral Trade Dialogue (MTD), to build mutual understanding and cooperation to continue strengthening cooperation at the World Trade Organization (WTO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)