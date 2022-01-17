A wealthy businessman in the Turkish province of Izmir has accused his former girlfriend and the mother of his two sons, of stealing his semen to get pregnant.

This incident has been dubbed as the "Spermgate" in the Turkish Media.

The anonymous 61-year-old businessman who has been identified only as H.S.T., had his efforts shot down in a Turkish court. The court ruled that sperm can’t be stolen.

Sevtap Sensari, 45, had filed a paternity case against her wealthy one-time paramour. She said the twosome began their romance in 2000 and H.S.T. had promised to marry her. He always reneged.

But the court said the businessman had willingly parted with the sperm. Sensari told the court he allegedly said he’d accept paternity, and marry her, if she gave birth to another son, and he wanted the IVF method.

After their efforts resulted in twin boys, the businessman refused to have anything to do with the twins and even got violent, Turkish media reports.

Sensari sued the deadbeat sperm dispenser for $500,000 lira or about $46,000, but he refused to produce a DNA. sample.

While the paternity suit is still pending, it has been legally accepted that H.S.T. is the father of the twins.

