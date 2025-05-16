Fujairah [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Fujairah has broken the record for the number of participants in the 7th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, which was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, from May 10-14.

The five-day event at the Zayed Sports Complex has attracted a significant number of participants, with 811 athletes from 93 Member National Associations.

Philippe Bouedo, Technical Delegate at the World Taekwondo Federation, noted that the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, was in the spotlight when it hosted the 5th edition in 2022, which saw 671 participants from 67 countries.

He added that the Fujairah edition received wide acclaim and interaction from various sectors of the global Taekwondo community.

Statistics showed that the 7th edition, hosted by Fujairah, broke the record by a significant margin, with 140 more participants than the previous highest, reflecting excellence in organisation and hosting.

This hosting culminated in tremendous success, evident in the high-level organisation, strong sportsmanship, and wide public attendance, earning Fujairah's edition the title of a truly "Seven-Star Edition." (ANI/WAM)

