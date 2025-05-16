New Delhi, May 16: Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, citing national security concerns. The company, which provides airport ground handling services across India, argued that the move will jeopardise thousands of jobs and threatens investor confidence. Arrangements Made at Affected Airports; National Interest Paramount: Govt on Celebi.

The revocation reportedly stems from growing concerns over Turkey's support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict. However, Celebi maintains that its operations in India are independent and professionally governed, distancing itself from any political affiliations. Following the revocation of Celebi NAS Airport Services' security clearance, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that efforts are underway to retain employees and ensure continued contributions to the aviation sector. The Minister is personally monitoring the situation and coordinating with airport operators to manage the transition efficiently.

A press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked Celebi's security clearance on grounds related to national security. The government reaffirmed its commitment to national security, passenger convenience, and uninterrupted cargo operations while managing the fallout from the decision.

