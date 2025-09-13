Ottawa [Canada], September 13 (ANI): Member countries of the G7-Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union) as well as G7 associate members on Friday (local time) condemned increasing attempts by the Iranian state to carry out transnational repression and attacks on political opponents in other countries.

In a statement the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) said, "The G7 RRM notes recent statements made by Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, condemning transnational repression and other malign activities by Iran."

"According to those statements, Iranian intelligence services have increasingly attempted to kill, kidnap, and harass political opponents abroad, following a disturbing and unacceptable pattern of transnational repression, and clearly undermining state sovereignty. Other malign activities include operations to obtain and disclose the personal information of journalists and attacks designed to divide societies and intimidate Jewish communities. The G7 RRM stands in solidarity with our international partners whose citizens and residents have also been targeted by Iran, "the statement added.

"Since its inception, the G7 RRM has aimed to counter foreign interference. Building on the recent G7 Leaders' Statement on Transnational Repression, we will continue to safeguard our sovereignty, keep our communities safe, and defend individuals from the overreach of foreign governments trying to silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce them within our borders," the statement further read.

According to a report on CBC News Canada, Iran was one of the countries singled out earlier this year by Canada's public inquiry into foreign interference. The inquiry found that Iran was engaging in transnational repression in Canada, particularly among Canadian residents of Iranian origin.

In January 2024, the US Department of Justice unsealed documents to reveal a plot that claimed that two Canadians planned to conduct assassinations in the U.S. on behalf of Iran's intelligence services.

The suspects were accused of plotting to shoot a man and woman living in Maryland, one of them a defector from Iran. (ANI)

