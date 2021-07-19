Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif has said that people in the country have to face problems of electricity and gas load-shedding because of Imran Khan-led PTI government's "incompetence and greed for money."

On Sunday, Shahbaz expressed concern over the disruption in the supply of gas to industries and the CNG sector and said that it is, indeed, "bad news for the nation," reported Geo News.

PML-N President said that the "never-ending problem" of electricity and gas load-shedding has been going on for the last few months, which is a sign of mismanagement on part of the government.

Earlier, last week, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shahbaz had said that the PTI-led government had subjected the masses to the curse of electricity load-shedding.

"There can be no greater crime than this," Shahbaz said.

Meanwhile, in response to Shahbaz's statement, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar told Shahbaz that he should "not mislead people" with his statements, adding that electricity load-shedding takes place not because of a shortage in production but owing to the weaknesses of the transmission system, reported Geo News.

Earlier this month, Geo News reported the worsening state of Pakistan's energy crisis, as the country was facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. Unannounced power suspension of up to three to five hours at many places during the last 72 hours had heightened the misery of the public.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

