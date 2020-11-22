Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): A gas explosion has killed two men and destroyed part of a house in the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said Sunday.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday night due to gas leakage from an underground gas pipeline that passes underneath the house located in Qibray District of the region, the ministry said, adding accumulating gas in the basement led to the explosion.

An owner of the house died in hospital, and his son's body was found later by rescuers, it said.An investigation into the incident was underway, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

