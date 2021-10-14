Colombo, Oct 14 (PTI) Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday inaugurated two simulator facilities gifted by India towards enhancing capacity building of Sri Lankan Army and to further further bolster the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen Naravane, who arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva, also attended the Gajaba Day Celebrations at the Gajaba Regimental Centre.

"Gift from a friend!! Gen MM Naravane inaugurated two simulator facilities which have been gifted by #India towards enhancing capacity building of #Lka Army,” the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

"Gen @SilvaShavendra thanked #COAS and #IndianArmy for the simulators. #IndiaSriLankaFriendship,” it said.

In a separate tweet, the Indian Army said that Gen Naravane visited Army Service Corps School and presented Universal Driving Simulator and Infantry Training Weapon Simulator to Sri Lankan Army to further bolster the defence cooperation between the countries.

"General MM Naravane #COAS attended the Gajaba Day Celebrations at The Gajaba Regimental Centre, #SriLanka. During the event, #COAS received an impressive Guard of Honour & also planted a tree to commemorate the friendship between the two Armies,” it said in another tweet.

Gen Naravane was the chief guest at the Gajaba Day celebrations. He reviewed the parade and interacted with the troops of the Regiment.

He also attended the felicitation ceremony to commemorate jointmanship between Gorkha and Gajaba Regiments and Sikh Light Infantry and Sri Lanka Light Infantry during Indian Peace Keeping Force deployment, the Indian High Commission said.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Army said that Gen Naravane was also invited to plant an ironwood (Naa) sapling. The visiting Indian Army chief was presented a special memento in order to immortalize the memories of his visit to the GR Regimental HQ. The gesture was reciprocated.

On Wednesday, Gen Naravane met Sri Lanka's top civilian and military leadership and discussed steps for further enhancing the excellent defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

He called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed with them issues of mutual and strategic cooperation.

Gen Naravane also called on Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage and Gen GDH Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and discussed steps to take forward the excellent defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen Naravane laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKP) War Memorial here on Wednesday and paid tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who laid down their lives during the Peace Keeping Operations in Sri Lanka. He also interacted with the veterans of the Sri Lankan Army.

He had served in the IPKP in Sri Lanka's north and east from 1987-1990.

Gen Naravane's visit is taking place a week after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Sri Lanka and met the country's top leadership and underscored the importance India attaches to expeditiously taking forward mutually beneficial projects.

