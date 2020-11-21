Atlanta, Nov 21 (AP) Georgia's top elections official on Friday certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat's lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

The final results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had Biden with 2.47 million votes, President Donald Trump with 2.46 million votes and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 62,138. That leaves Biden leading by a margin of 12,670 votes or 0.25%.

Also Read | Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020: US President-Elect Joe Biden Promises to Fight For Safety And Dignity of Transgender People.

Raffensperger said during a news conference Friday that he believes the numbers his office has presented are correct. Now, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state's slate of 16 presidential electors. Kemp has called a news conference for 5 p.m. Friday. (AP)

Also Read | Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 5th Time After Some Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)