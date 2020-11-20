Washington, November 20: United States President-elect Joe Biden on Friday promised to fight for safety and dignity of transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America. On the Transgender Day 2020, Joe Biden said that once he sworn-in as the President of the US, his administration would listen to the people of the transgender community.

Biden also accused the previous Donald Trump Administration of denying justice to the people of the community. The US President-elect in a tweet said, “To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.” Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Remembers People Killed in Transphobic Events.

In another tweet, Biden paid tribute to all the people of the transgender community. According to Biden, at least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were killed across the country in various incidents of violence. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020 Quotes, Sayings & HD Images From Influential Trans People That Will Inspire You to be More Accepting.

The US President-elect tweeted, “At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence.”

Tweets by Joe Biden:

To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

The Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on November 20. The day is observed to memorialise those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. The Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender woman.

