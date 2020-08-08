Berlin, Aug 8 (AP) Germany's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for parts of Bulgaria and Romania because of regional spikes in coronavirus cases.

The ministry says on its website that tourists should avoid unnecessary travel to Blagoevgrad, Dobrich and Varna in Bulgaria. Varna on the Black Sea coast is a popular tourist destination.

It also urged travelers to avoid seven counties in Romania, most of them in the west of the country.

Travellers returning to Germany from those areas must undergo a compulsory coronavirus test. (AP)

