New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Consignments of traditional flowers were exported from Tamil Nadu to the USA and Dubai so that the Indian community living there could offer fresh flowers to deities, said an official statement, adding that they included Geographical Indication certified Madurai malli.

Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the flowers including button rose, lily, chamanthi and marigold for the consignments were sourced from Nilakottai, Dindigul and Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu by APEDA registered Vanguard Exports, Coimbatore.

The exporters of consignments were supported by professors from floriculture department of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore in adoption of packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers. Direct contacts with the farmers to cultivate quality flowers were undertaken by the exporters and the initiative generated employment to about 130 women workers and about 30 skilled workers.

Indian community in Dubai and the United States of America would be able to offer fresh flowers to Hindu deities both at home and at temples while celebrating religious and cultural festivals due to exports of flowers from India.

During 2020-2021, fresh cut flowers jasmine flowers and bouquets (comprising jasmine and other traditional flowers) valued at Rs 66.28 crores were exported to various countries including USA, UAE, Singapore. Out of which, value of Rs 11.84 crores were exported from Tamil Nadu region through major airports of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Jasmine (Jasminum Officinale) is one of the most popular flowers found across the world. The scent of Jasmine is synonymous with the splendor of Madurai's Meenakshi temple. Madurai has emerged as a major market for the mulligan grown in its neighbourhood, and it has evolved into the 'jasmine capital' of India, it added. (ANI)

