Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], January 27 (ANI): Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi and discussed the increase in the prices of subsidised wheat as the residents of the region announced that they would stage marches against the hike today (Saturday), as reported by The Express Tribune.

President Alvi told the governor that he had taken up the issue of the subsidised wheat price hike with the caretaker premier and finance minister.

Also Read | US Woman Tortures and Kills Chickens, Rabbits and Other Animals Live on YouTube for Likes and Views; Arrested.

Pakistan's president further hoped that the issue would be addressed soon.

However, earlier, the elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council called on the president to discuss the issue of the subsidised wheat rate hike, according to The Express Tribune.

Also Read | US Shooting: Two Teenagers Killed in Shooting in Chicago While Exiting High School.

Moreover, Alvi assured them that he would take up the matter at the relevant forums.

Meanwhile, the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan have been demonstrating and staging protests against the hike in the subsidised wheat price in the region.

They have also pledged to stage demonstrations until the government withdrew its decision to increase subsidised wheat prices.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) gave the strike call, in consultation with the associations representing traders, transporters and hotel owners, according to Dawn.

The call was issued after negotiations between an AAC delegation and the government to end the protest failed to produce any positive outcome, The Express Tribune reported.

However, it was the next phase of the protest that has been going on for the last month against the Gilgit-Baltistan government's decision to raise the subsidised wheat prices.

A team comprising several government officials met with the demonstrators on the orders of the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and requested them to call off their protest, assuring them that their demand would be met.

Whereas, the other side stuck to its guns and pledged not to call off its protest until the decision to increase the price of subsided wheat was revoked.

Later, the ACC chief organiser announced 'plan B' of the movement while addressing protesters in Gilgit.

He called for a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across the region on Friday while marches from various areas of the region towards Gilgit and Skardu would begin today (Saturday).

Moreover, the residents of Diamer, Astore, Hunza, Nagar, and Ghizer will march towards Gilgit. Protesters from Shigar, Kharmang, and Ghanche will march towards Skardu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)