Maryland [US], December 17 (ANI): The global coronavirus caseload has crossed the 74 million mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As of Wednesday, 23:45 GMT, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU reported that the total COVID-19 cases around the world stand at 74,087,090 cases.

As many as 41,893,773 patients -- who tested positive for the novel coronavirus -- have recovered from the disease worldwide, as reported by the live dashboard according to which, India continues to hold the top spot with regard to COVID-19 recoveries as it reported over 9,456,449 recoveries across the country.

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with regard to most cases and most deaths from the virus in the world. Currently, the US caseload stands at 16,914,853 and the death toll stands at 307,064.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries in the world reporting over 9,932,547 cases and 7,040,608 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the US recording 183,735 deaths in the South American nation.

Russia has reported 2,708,940 COVID-19 cases and 47,994 deaths from the virus. Meanwhile, France has recorded 2,465,126 cases and 59,472 fatalities.

The United Kingdom has reported 1,918,729 cases and 65,618 people have died from the virus.

The efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been confirmed to be 91.4 per cent, based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, announced the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday.

President Donald Trump had Monday congratulated the world after the administration of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, which has recorded the highest number of cases globally.Trump took to Twitter and announced, "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!." (ANI)

