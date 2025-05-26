Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 (ANI): The members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana welcomed the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with a resounding applause and enthusiasm. Hailing India's response against acts of terror perpetuated by Pakistan, the members of the Indian community expressed their heartfelt support.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian community said, "We all in Guyana condemn this terrorism and we are all with the citizens of India ... our condolences are with them and we support each and every movement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fierce approach to this particular act of terrorism done by Pakistan".

Harishankar Sharma, founder of the Sanskar Bharti International, Guyana, appreciated the all-party delegation in standing together against terrorism. Calling terrorism "a very big problem in the world", Sharma told ANI, "Terrorism is a sickness in the world. We welcome (all-party delegation) and we are very happy".

Another person lauded the action of government of India against the acts of terrorism, he said, "Indian citizens and Guyanese are completely with the Indian government."

He appreciated the various delegations travelling across the world to convey India's message. "This is a great sign and way to counter and condemn the proxy war, misinformation campaign on social media and fake news."

He concluded his remarks by saying, "We always stand with the Indian government and the Indian society".

While addressing the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Georgetown, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

India has sent all-party delegations to several countries across the world to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegations will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

