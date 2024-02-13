Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 13 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested a high-level Hamas commander in Jenin, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Tuesday.

The terrorist, identified as Omar Fayed, was involved in several shooting attacks against Israeli forces in Samaria and was planning to carry out additional attacks, the IDF said.

During the operation to arrest Fayed, two soldiers were slightly injured by shrapnel and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Fayed was handed over to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces arrested 18 wanted Palestinian terror suspects during counterterror raids in Judea and Samaria on Monday night.

Soldiers operating in the Jenin refugee camp discovered tunnel shafts booby-trapped with explosives. Three wanted Palestinians were arrested and troops seized illegal weapons.

In Qalqilya, where seven Palestinians were arrested, soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who tried to run them over.

In the village of Silwad, near Ramallah, soldiers arrested two wanted men and confiscated thousands of shekels earmarked for terror activity.

An arrest raid in the village of A-Ram lasted nine hours as security personnel interrogated dozens of suspects, seized weapons and other military equipment, and arrested eight wanted Palestinians.

Since October 7, about 3,100 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom more than 1,350 were associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

