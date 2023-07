Dubai [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council attended the graduation of the first cohort of the Innovation Professionals Programme (IPP), launched by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, part of the General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "Dubai is a city that envisions a future shaped by innovation, creativity and agility. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the culture of innovation has been deeply ingrained within the institutional work environment of the emirate. In this pursuit, our government has placed a paramount focus on fostering innovation and excellence to better serve society."

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: Heavy Rainfall Claim 17 Lives, Leave at Least 49 Injured in Punjab.

His Highness highlighted the key role of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme in launching initiatives that seek to enhance capabilities and competencies within government entities. The Programme offerings are a testament to Dubai's success in cultivating a culture of innovation and fostering a diverse and flexible government environment, he said.

The graduation was also attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Prorgamme, and Dr Hazza Al Nuaimi, Coordinator General of the Dubai Government Excellence Prorgamme.

Also Read | British Tourist Faces 5 Years of Imprisonment for Carving Girlfriend’s Initials Into Colosseum, Begs Forgiveness As the Video Goes Viral.

The Innovation Professionals Programme aims to enhance the innovative capabilities of Dubai government employees and foster a proactive mindset and culture of innovation within government entities. It achieves this by providing exposure to global methodologies and innovative practical tools.

Through the Programme, individuals are empowered to embrace innovation as an integral part of their daily work, ultimately leading to the improvement of the lives of the people of Dubai.

The first batch of the Innovation Professionals Program consisted of 50 government employees from 30 entities. Throughout their six-month participation, the graduates familiarised themselves with global best practices in innovation and developed creative solutions for challenges faced by the Dubai government.

The Innovation Professionals Programme, developed in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, Ashridge University and specialised global innovation institutions, includes three main training modules. The 'Learning Path' focuses on building innovative thinking and introducing new topics and tools.

The 'Experimentation Path' enables participants to apply these tools to create solutions for key challenges. The 'Exploration Journey' exposes participants to global innovation practices through seminars and field trips to institutions focused on innovation within the UAE.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the Dubai Government Excellence Programme has announced the launch of the second cohort of the Innovation Professionals Programme with the participation of 35 employees from 29 government entities.

The Innovation Professionals Programme plays a vital role in nurturing creativity, empowering government employees and advancing innovation across Dubai. It reflects the emirate's commitment to embracing a future-oriented approach and seizing the great opportunities that lie ahead. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)