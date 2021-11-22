New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Harsh Kumar Jain was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine on Monday.

Harsh Kumar Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine, said Ministry of External Affairs release.

Also Read | India-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Now on UK’s Approved Travel List.

Jain is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)