Karachi [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that Karachi residents will experience hot and humid conditions for the next 24 hours, with intermittent strong winds possible, Geo News reported.

According to the PMD, the city's weather will likely remain hot and humid for the next three days, with little relief expected.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature recorded this morning was 28.2°C.

The humidity level in the city is currently at a high 78 per cent, with sea winds blowing at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour. The PMD also noted high air pressure in the atmosphere over the city, as per Geo News.

Further, the Met Department has forecast a severe heatwave in the country for the next few days, with Balochistan already experiencing intense heatwave conditions that are expected to persist until June 12.

While Quetta and its surrounding areas are currently clear and dry, the northern districts of the province are also experiencing dry weather, and the southern and central districts are enduring hot conditions.

The PMD reports that temperatures across Balochistan are currently 4°C to 6°C higher than normal.

On Saturday, Sibi recorded a searing 49°C, Turbat reached 41°C, and Nokkundi hit 43°C.

Further south, the upper and central areas of Sindh are also bracing for a severe heatwave. The PMD has warned that temperatures in these regions are likely to be 3°C to 5°C higher than normal from today until June 12.

Residents across the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. (ANI)

