A powerful hailstorm hit Islamabad on April 16, 2025, causing extensive damage. The 35-minute storm shattered vehicle windows, damaged solar panels, uprooted trees, and triggered flash floods in low-lying areas. The Pakistan Meteorological Department had warned of thunderstorms in the region. Climate change is believed to be contributing to such extreme weather events.

Hailstorm Hits Islamabad, Causes Damage and Flash Floods

This is by far the worst hailstorm I've seen. INSANE!! 📍 Islamabad, Pakistan today. Via: @naseervu pic.twitter.com/JMXFSWxJP5 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)