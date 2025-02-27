Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the penultimate Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will face a threat of rain. The PAK vs BAN CT 2025 match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, which has been facing heavy rainfall this week, which also forced the high-anticipated AUS vs SA match to get canceled. Fans, who are on the lookout for weather updates for Rawalpindi can scroll down live forecast for PAK vs BAN ICC CT 2025 Match. Is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs BAN Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

Rawalpindi Weather Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)