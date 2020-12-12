Houston [US], Dec. 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said here Friday night.

County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said the helicopter crashed Thursday around 13 km southwest of Colorado City in Mitchell County.

Both victims -- the pilot and the passenger, respectively aged 31 and 32, were from Colorado City. They were headed to a ranch to help move cattle, Toombs said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States are expected to carry out investigation, local media reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

