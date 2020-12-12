New Delhi, December 12: Delhi on Saturday witnessed fog during morning hours, with some areas receiving light rain. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to be 11°C & the maximum to be 26°C in the national capital today. Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is blocked due to snow accumulation at the Jawahar Tunnel, the Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police informed. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In India, a total of 15,26,97,399 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th December. Of these, 10,65,176 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorizes Pfizer Inc’s COVID19 vaccine for emergency use. A high powered vaccine advisory panel, after a marathon 9 hour debate on safety and efficacy data, had endorsed emergency use approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for mass vaccinations of Americans.