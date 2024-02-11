California, Feb 11 (AP) A helicopter with six people on board crashed on Friday night in Southern California's Mojave Desert, authorities said.

It's not clear what happened to the people on board. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they have not found any survivors. But they also did not say if anyone was killed.

Also Read | Helicopter Crash in Mojave Desert: Six Missing After Chopper Crashes in Southern California, Investigation Team Dispatched to Crash Site.

The department learned of the crash at 10.12 pm on Friday. They said the helicopter crashed east of Interstate 15 near Halloran Springs Road, which is near the California-Nevada border and about a 128.75 kilometres from Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the helicopter -- a Eurocopter EC 120 -- had six people aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB said investigators would arrive on Saturday and begin gathering information.

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: Imran Khan To Decide Next PM of Country, Says PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

KABC-TV reported the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8.45 pm and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada. Boulder City is about 41 kilometres southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Halloran Springs Road crosses over Interstate 15 in an area known to travelers for an abandoned gas station with a sign declaring "Lo Gas" and "Eat". It's located in a remote area of the Mojave Desert, with an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet. Logs from the California Highway Patrol show there was rain and snow in the area at about the time of the crash.

The crash comes just three days after a US Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego on Tuesday during historic downpours. Five Marines were killed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)